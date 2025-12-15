Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Left parties review civic poll setback in Kerala, say flaws, if any, will be corrected

The two Left parties held top-level review meetings here on Monday to assess the flaws in their election strategy and the incumbent LDF government's policies.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 07:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 07:06 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us