Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Lottery winner abducted, Rs 1 crore winning ticket snatched in Kannur

Peravoor police said that after winning the lottery, Sadique attempted to sell the ticket in the black market to obtain a higher immediate payout, as a portion of the prize money would be deducted as tax.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 16:12 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimekannurLottery

Follow us on :

Follow Us