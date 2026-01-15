<p>Kannur, Kerala: Police have launched a probe after a man who won a Rs 1 crore lottery prize was allegedly abducted and his ticket snatched by a gang at Peravoor, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>According to police, Sadique A K (46) of Peravoor was abducted by a five-member gang, who took away his Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket that had won the Rs 1 crore prize in the draw held on December 30.</p>.<p>Police have taken one gang member into custody and searches are on to nab the remaining accused.</p>.<p>Peravoor police said that after winning the lottery, Sadique attempted to sell the ticket in the black market to obtain a higher immediate payout, as a portion of the prize money would be deducted as tax.</p>.<p>Through a friend, he got in touch with one of the gang members, who agreed to take the ticket and pay him cash, police said.</p>.Vegetable seller in Punjab wins Rs 11 cr lottery.<p>On Wednesday around 9 pm, Sadique and his friend reached the Manathana area in Peravoor town, as agreed, to hand over the ticket and collect the money.</p>.<p>However, both were allegedly dragged into a car by the gang. After travelling some distance, Sadique’s friend was released, police said.</p>.<p>Sadique was allegedly threatened inside the vehicle, and the lottery ticket was snatched from him before he was abandoned at another location around 11.30 pm, police said.</p>.<p>Sadique approached the police on Thursday and filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered.</p>.<p>Police officials said that using contact details provided by Sadique, they traced one suspect, identified as Suhaib, who was taken into custody.</p>.<p>Police have also identified another person in the gang whose name is Faris. The remaining accused will be identified and arrested soon, police said.</p>.<p>The case has been registered under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 137(2) (kidnapping) and 310(2) (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>