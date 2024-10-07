Malayalam actors among those who met drug peddler in Kochi

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two known Malayalam actors are among those who were in touch with a notorious criminal held in Kochi for possessing drugs.<br></p><p>Police suspect that the actor, including a female, took part in a drug party hosted by notorious criminal OM Prakash at a hotel in Kochi.</p><p><br>The police remand report has mentioned the names of actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin among many others who visited the criminal. Cocaine was also seized from Om Prakash.</p>.SC grants interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case.<p>The drug abuse allegation has come up at a time when the Malayalam film industry was rocked by the sexual assault cases against many prominent film personalities. Earlier also there were allegations of substance abuse by many youngsters in the Malayalam film industry. </p><p>Film producers' forum had earlier imposed a ban on Bhasi last year for bad behaviour at film sets. It was later revoked after he tendered an apology.</p><p><br>Om Prakash, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, was involved in several criminal cases including murder and murder attempts. A probe into his frequent presence in Kochi was learnt to have led to cracking the drug peddling racket. </p>