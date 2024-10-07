Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Malayalam actors among those who met drug peddler in Kochi

The drug abuse allegation has come up at a time when the Malayalam film industry was rocked by the sexual assault cases against many prominent film personalities.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 15:54 IST
India NewsDrugsMollywoodMalayalam film industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us