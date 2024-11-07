Home
india kerala

Male cops entering women's rooms 'wrong': Priyanka Gandhi on Palakkad hotel raid

Her statement comes amid a political storm in Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M) has called for an investigation after CCTV footage showed a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:35 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 12:35 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPalakkadBypoll

