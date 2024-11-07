Male cops entering women's rooms 'wrong': Priyanka Gandhi on Palakkad hotel raid

<p>Wayanad (Kerala): Congress General Secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> on Thursday condemned a police search of female Congress leaders' hotel rooms in assembly bypoll-bound Palakkad, calling it "wrong." </p><p>"It was wrong for male policemen to enter women's rooms in the middle of the night under the pretext of a hotel raid," Priyanka told the <em>Asianet news</em> channel.</p>.<p>As the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Priyanka was responding to a query regarding the police raid on the hotel, which followed suspicions of black money being brought there.</p>.Political row deepens over midnight police raid in by-poll bound Palakkad.<p>Her statement comes amid a political storm in Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M) has called for an investigation after CCTV footage showed a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag.</p>.<p>The Congress-led UDF has accused the left party of releasing the footage to the media and has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that the CPI(M) misused the police machinery in a "pre-planned operation." </p><p>Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the police helped Congress leaders move black money from the hotel.</p>.<p>The police conducted searches on Wednesday, including in hotel rooms where prominent Congress women politicians, such as Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman, were staying.</p>.<p>The Election Commission had earlier postponed the Palakkad Assembly bypoll from November 13 to November 20, citing the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival.</p>.<p>The bypoll was necessitated after Congress MLA Shafi Parambil of the constituency was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara.</p>