Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Mamkootathil's disqualification can be considered by assembly only on an MLA's complaint: Speaker A N Shamseer

Shamseer said that several private complaints seeking the disqualification of Mamkootathil have been received, but the same cannot be acted upon by the committee.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us