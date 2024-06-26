Home
Man opens fire at fiancee's house over withdrawal from marriage in Kerala; arrested

The arrest was recorded on Wednesday under IPC section 308, which deals with attempts to commit culpable homicide.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 June 2024, 07:42 IST
Malappuram: A man in Kerala fired shots at his fiancee's house here after she allegedly called off their marriage.

The incident took place in Kottakkal near here on Tuesday night, police said.

Abu Tahir was arrested for firing shots using an air gun at the woman's residence.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The arrest was recorded on Wednesday under IPC section 308, which deals with attempts to commit culpable homicide.

According to the police, the motive behind the attack was the woman's decision to call off the marriage that had been arranged by their families.

Published 26 June 2024, 07:42 IST
