'Mere uttering of unpleasant words against woman not insult to modesty': Kerala High Court quashes case against filmmaker Sreekumar Menon

The order by Justice S Manu came on the plea by Sreekumar Menon, who is the director of the 2018 Indian Malayalam-language fantasy drama film 'Odiyan' starring Mohanlal.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:57 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 09:57 IST
