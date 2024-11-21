Mystery over nursing student's death in Kerala deepens

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Mystery shrouds the death of a 22-year-old nursing student in Pathanamthitta in Kerala as the family is raising suspicions over the incident.</p><p>Ammu Sajeev, a final year nursing student at the government nursing college at Pathanamthitta, died on November 15 after falling from the third-floor of the hostel.</p>.Kerala govt orders probe into nursing student's suicide.<p>Apart from raising suspicions over hostility of three of her hostel mates, Ammu's family also alleges deliberate negligence in providing proper medical care to her. The college and hostel authorities denied the allegations. A police probe into the incidents is progressing.</p><p><br>Ammu's brother Akhil who gave statement to the police on Thursday told reporters that there was no chance of Ammu ending life by suicide. He also alleged that there was a delay in taking her to hospital. </p><p>Though the Kottayam medical college hospital was close to the spot, she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college that was over 100 kilometres away. </p><p>No ICU ambulance facility was arranged despite her worsening condition. All these are strengthening the family's suspicions, he said.</p>