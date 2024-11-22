Noted Malayalam writer Omchery N N Pillai passes away

<p>New Delhi: Renowned Malayalam playwright and writer Professor Omchery N N Pillai passed away in Delhi on Friday afternoon. He was 100 years old.</p>.<p>Pillai won multiple awards for his works, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.</p>.<p>Pillai, who was ailing, breathed his last at the St Stephen's Hospital here, according to a family friend.</p>.'No protection from Kerala govt': Actress who accused CPI(M)'s Mukesh of sexual abuse drops cases.<p>He was born in Kerala's Kottayam on February 1, 1924 and was living in Delhi for decades.</p>.<p>In a condolence message, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Pillai was an unparalled cultural icon of the southern state and an ambassador for Malayalees in the national capital. </p>