<p>Kasaragod (Kerala): One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a boiler exploded at a plywood factory in Kumbla here on Monday night, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Naseerul, an employee of Decor Panel Plywood Factory located in the Ananthapuram Industrial Estate, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The explosion occurred around 7 pm with a loud noise, following which local residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to nearby hospitals.</p>.<p>Police said Naseerul, hailing from Assam, succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of two other workers remains critical.</p>.<p>A probe has been launched into the incident.</p>.<p>Officials from the Factories and Boilers Department will also conduct an inquiry to determine the cause of the explosion, police added. </p>