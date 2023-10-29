One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

Kochi: One person died and over 20 were injured in a blast at a convention centre of a Christian religion group in Kalamassery here on Sunday morning, police said.

People who were present at the convention centre told media that the first blast occurred in the middle of a prayer.

"Subsequently, we heard two more blasts," an old lady who was inside the centre said.

An officer of Kalamassery police said the cause of the blast or whether there was more than one was not confirmed. State Industries Minister P Rajeev said the blast site is cordoned off and police and fire rescue have been pressed into service.

Rajeev said that reportedly few of the injured have suffered serious burns. He said that all medical aid and facilities are available at the Kalamassery Medical College and if required, the injured can be shifted to other hospitals.