One killed, two injured in wild elephant attack at Munnar in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed and two injured in a wild elephant attack near Munnar in Idukki district of Kerala today.

Various political parties have launched demonstrations in Munnar protesting against the frequent man-animal conflicts claiming human lives. The fresh incident took place close on the heels of strong protests in Wayanad over back-to-back deaths in man-animal conflicts.

The attack at Munnar took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday. The wild elephant attacked an autorickshaw, claiming the life of driver, identified as Suresh alias Mani, 45, of Kannimala estate. The injured were Raja and his wife Rejeena. Their daughter escaped unhurt.

According to local sources, this is the third death in wild animal attacks since January in Munnar region.