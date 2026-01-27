Menu
Over Rs 8,000 crore spent in last 10 years from CMDRF: Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan said Rs 5,715.92 crore was spent from the fund during 2016-21, and Rs 2,569.15 crore from 2021 to December 31, 2025.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 16:03 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 16:03 IST
