<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 23) flagged off four new trains and launched several development initiatives in Kerala.<br><br>Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram, Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli)-Charlapalli and Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat express trains and Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger trains were flagged off at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>He also launched the PM SVANidhi credit card and disbursal of PM SVANidhi loans to one lakh beneficiaries and laid the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub and Radio surgery centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technologies in Thiruvananthapuram.<br><br>Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that Vikasit Bharat would become possible only through Vikasit Kerala. The various projects launched during the day would boost Kerala's development, he said.<br><br>Modi repeatedly addresses audience as 'ente suhruthukale' in Malayalam, meaning my friends.</p>