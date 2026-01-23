Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

PM Modi flags off four new trains, launches major projects in Kerala

Three Amrit Bharat express trains and a passenger train were flagged off.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsKeralaNarendra ModiKerala NewsPrime Minister Narendra ModitrainsIndian Railway

Follow us on :

Follow Us