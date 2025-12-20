<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Political parties have pointed out specific instances of genuine voters among the 24,08,503 who got eliminated from the voters list following the door to door enumeration of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Kerala that ended on Thursday.</p><p>Out of the 2.78 crore existing voters in Kerala, 8.65 percent are now out of the list for various reasons.</p><p>Participating in an all party meeting convened by Kerala chief electoral officer Ratan Khelkar here on Saturday, CPM senior leader M V Jayarajan listed out specific instances of many genuine voters who were eliminated in the SIR process. He also pointed out that many SIR enumeration forms were not even distributed by the BLOs.</p>.Kerala shocker: 70-year-old female teacher found dead in pool of blood inside Kochi home.<p>Even as former Kerala MLA and CPI leader Rajaji Mathew Thomas said that he and his wife, who have been casting their votes over the last many elections, were now out of the voters list, the authorities later clarified that they were not eliminated.</p><p>While the chief electoral officer said that all such cases could be sorted out during the complaint redressal phase of SIR from December 23 to January 22 (2026) and there will be also option for enrolling as new voter, the political party representatives lamented that there were many elderly persons who were left out the list and they would be put to unnecessary hardships.</p><p>Most of the political parties, except BJP, urged that the time limit for SIR enumeration should be further extended. Scores of Malayalis are living outside the state and even abroad for studies and jobs. Many of them will be coming down for Christmas, New Year holidays, the political party representatives pointed out.</p><p>The draft voters list based on the SIR enumeration will be published on December 23.</p><p>TOTAL Uncollectable form: 24,08,503 (8.65%) </p><p>Deceased: 6,49,885 (2.33%) </p><p>Untraceable: 6,45,548 (2.32%) </p><p>Shifted: 8,16,221 (2.93%) </p><p>Duplicate: 1,36,029 (0.49%) </p><p>Others: 1,60,830 (8.65%)</p>