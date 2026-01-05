<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The price of pineapple in Kerala has made a steep jump from Rs 38 in January to Rs 52 now.</p><p>It is for the first time that the price of pineapple is crossing the Rs 40 mark during this season.</p> .Kerala farmers too reeling under severe fertiliser scarcity; Pineapple price at its peak.<p>Farmers cite the fall in yield owing to the fertiliser shortage as well as climate changes as the reason for the price hike.</p><p>With the Ramadan fasting season, marriage season and summer vacations approaching, the prices are likely to go up further unless the yield improves.</p> .<p>Vazhakulam on the suburbs of Kochi is the key pineapple production centre in Kerala and it has got geographical indication (GI) tag as well. Around six lakh tonnes of pineapple is produced in Kerala annually. A major chunk of the produce is sold out in other states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.</p><p>The Pineapple Growers Association Keralam president Baby John told DH that even as the prices of pineapple used to cross the Rs. 60 mark, the steep price hike in January reflects the falling production.</p> .<p>He lamented that the government authorities were hardly making any efforts to address issues like fertiliser scarcity or promoting value addition.</p><p>"Around 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of pineapple procured from Kerala are being effectively processed in other states, whereas only a very miniscule quantity is processed in the state," he said.</p>