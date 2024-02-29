Propaganda video for Rajeev Chandrasekhar doing the round among Malayalis

Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayali whom Malayalis didn't realise, a complete professional who believes in nationalism, one of the leaders of mobile phone revolution in India. Thus goes the adjectives describing Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a propaganda video doing the rounds on social media among Malayalis, amidst reports that he is likely to be the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

Even though Chandrasekhar, who is the Union Minister of State for electronics and IT and a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, was born to Malayali parents and has his family roots in Thrissur in Kerala, a key concern among local BJP leaders is that the technocrat-turned politician is not a familiar face for average Malayali voters. Hence, the video that is doing the rounds seems to be a bid to familiarise Malayalis with Chandrasekhar.

The over five-minute-long video in Malayalam lists out the Malayali roots of Chandrasekhar, his academic prowess, his association with the 'Father of Pentium chips' Vinod Dham, his role in setting up of BPL Mobile, other investments, a host of welfare initiatives, especially for the defence personnel, and his contributions as a minister and member of many government committees.