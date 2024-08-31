Radhika Sarathkumar alleges hidden cameras used inside caravans of actresses on Malayalam film set

Thiruvananthapuram: South Indian actress Radhika Sarathkumar on Saturday made a startling claim that objectionable videos of female actors were recorded with hidden cameras inside caravans on the shooting set of a Malayalam film and she had personally witnessed male actors watching it on their mobile phones.

The senior actress' allegation to a Malayalam channel in the wake of the release of the Justice K Hema Committee report triggered sharp reactions from various quarters in the state including from RMP leader and MLA K K Rema.

Radhika wondered why the Hema Committee report was delayed and pointed out that not just the Malayalam industry but alleged harassment and ill-treatment of women persists in other industries as well.