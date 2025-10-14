Menu
Sabarimala gold missing row: One more employee of Travancore Devaswom Board suspended

A meeting of the devaswom board held on Tuesday also decided to issue notices seeking explanation from retired employees who are arraigned in the case registered by the special investigation team.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 17:04 IST
