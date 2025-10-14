<p>Thiruvananthapuram: One more employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board has been placed under suspension in connection with the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold missing row.</p><p>Assistant engineer Sunil Kumar was suspended on charges of mentioning the gold plating of the temple as copper in the records while handing over those to Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti for gold plating.</p>.Hours after parents agree to follow uniform code, Kerala minister directs school to allow student to wear hijab.<p>A meeting of the devaswom board held on Tuesday also decided to issue notices seeking explanation from retired employees who are arraigned in the case registered by the special investigation team.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress is stepping up the campaign against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government over the issue by launching marches across the state. Four regional marches, each led by senior leaders, commenced from four parts of the state on Tuesday. It will culminate with a major demonstration on October 18 at Pandalam, which is believed to be the place where lord Ayyappa spent his childhood.</p>