Air India crash probe: Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington DC

The Indian investigators plan to share their findings, including any information gleaned from the plane’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders, according to a person familiar with the meeting.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 14:36 IST
