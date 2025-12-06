Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CM Siddaramaiah labels Kumaraswamy 'Manuvadi' over Bhagavad Gita curriculum push

Remembering Ambedkar, Siddaramaiah highlighted his contribution to the Constitution and his relentless fight to provide social justice.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 10:11 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahH D KumaraswamyBhagavad Gita

Follow us on :

Follow Us