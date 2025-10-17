Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold row: Accused misappropriated 2 kg from deity idols, claims SIT report

The court has sent Potty to the Special Investigation Team's custody until October 30.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 13:04 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaGold

Follow us on :

Follow Us