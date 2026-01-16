<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A Congress leader who earlier served as member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is likely to be in the dock over Sabarimala gold row. </p><p>The decision of the earlier governing board of the TDB to handover the 'Vaji Vahan' (deity's vehicle-horse) of the old flag post to temple 'tantri' Kandararu Rajeevaru in 2017 is said to be in violation of an order of the TDB in 2012 that all such properties should be considered as temples properties. The order came to light on Friday (January 16).</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row | Tantri gave Potti access to temple, not any minister: Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar.<p>It was in 2017 that the 'Vaji Vahan', made of 'panchaloha' and covered using gold, was handed over to Kandararu Rajeevaru by Congress leader Ajay Tharayil, who was a TDB board member then.</p><p>Tharayil responded saying it was handed over as per the tantric custom that all such metal items that are believed to be having godly powers are handed over to the temple 'tantri's once it is not used at the temple. He also said that he was unaware of the 2012 order.</p><p>The then TDB president and Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan died in 2022. CPI(M) nominee K Raghavan was also present in the board then.</p><p>The special investigation (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold row have already started a probe into the matter after the 'Vaji Vahan' was recovered from the 'tantri's home after he was arrested. </p><p>After the temple gold row surfaced, the 'tantri' had said that the 'Vaji Vahan' was with him and he was ready to hand it over to the TDB.</p><p>The SIT is likely to carry out scientific examination of the 'Vaji Vahan' recovered from the 'tantri's house.</p>