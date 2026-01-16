<p>Washington: Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi on Friday urged the international community to ramp up pressure on the Iranian government to help protesters overthrow clerical rule, even as a deadly crackdown appears to have broadly quelled demonstrations. Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled shah, held a news conference in Washington DC on Friday morning to call for political, economic and military pressure on Tehran.</p><p>He said that "large sections" of the Iranian army and security forces have "whispered" their loyalty to him and that he is uniquely positioned to ensure a stable transition for the country. Having emerged as a prominent voice in the country's opposition, Pahlavi, 65, seeks to play a role in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s future even as President Donald Trump earlier this week expressed uncertainty over his ability to muster support within the country.</p>.Iran unrest | '9,000 Indians living there, majority of them students': MEA says committed to their safety.<p>"The Iranian people are taking decisive action on the ground. It is now time for the international community to join them fully," Pahlavi said.</p><p>US-based Pahlavi has lived outside Iran since before his father was toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran's opposition is fragmented among rival groups and ideological factions - including the monarchists who back Pahlavi - and appears to have little organised presence inside the Islamic Republic.</p><p>Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran, where thousands of people have been reported killed in a crackdown on the unrest against clerical rule.</p>