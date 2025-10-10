<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Union minister of state for tourism Suresh Gopi has said that the recent raids at the houses of some film actors could be a ploy to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold missing row.</p><p>Gopi said in Palakkad on Friday that "two film actors are put before the public for judgment to play down the Sabarimala gold issue."</p><p>"Whenever an incident that puts the government in the dock arises, there is a trend of tarnishing shining personalities through police action. More such stories will come," said the actor-turned politician and BJP maiden and lone Lok Sabha MP from Kerala.</p><p>Customs and ED recently carried out raids at the houses of actors Dulquer Salman, Prithviraj Sukumar and Amit Chakalakkal in connection with suspicions of illegally importing high-end cars by evading customs duty.</p>