<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Three Congress MLAs in Kerala were suspended from the state assembly for the ongoing session on charges of attacking the watch and ward staff during a protest over the missing gold from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.</p><p>Roji M John, M Vincent, and Saneesh Kumar Joseph were suspended after the House on Thursday unanimously passed a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, accusing them of unruly behaviour and injuring the chief marshal during the ruckus.</p><p>The Assembly has been disrupted for the fourth consecutive day over the missing gold controversy.</p><p>As proceedings began on Thursday, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan announced that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would not cooperate in the House unless Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan resigned.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses opposition of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row.<p>When Opposition members trooped to the well of the House, shouting slogans and waving banners, Speaker A N Shamseer instructed the watch and ward to seize the banners. A scuffle ensued, leading to chaos and a brief adjournment.</p><p>Later, the Speaker informed the House that the chief marshal had been injured when Opposition MLAs allegedly tried to storm the Speaker’s dais. Rajesh then moved a motion to suspend the three MLAs, which was passed unanimously.</p><p>Opposition members denied the allegations of assault and boycotted the proceedings for the rest of the day.</p><p>The Assembly session, which was earlier scheduled till Friday, was adjourned sine die on Thursday. </p>