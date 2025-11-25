Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala pilgrims to be offered Kerala 'sadya' by Travancore Devaswom Board

Devaswom board president K Jayakumar said that traditional Kerala 'sadya' with 'payasam' (kheer) and 'pappad' would be served at the Annadanam counter.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 12:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 12:06 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala Ayyappa templeTravancore Devaswom Board

Follow us on :

Follow Us