<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As part of improving facilities for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala-ayyappa-temple">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple</a> pilgrims, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to offer traditional Kerala 'sadya' (meals) at the annadanam (food offering) centre at the hill shrine.</p><p>Devaswom board president K Jayakumar said that traditional Kerala 'sadya' with 'payasam' (kheer) and 'pappad' would be served at the Annadanam counter. So far pulao and sambar were being given. The new menu would be implemented in a day or two. Funds won't be a problem as devotees are contributing for the annadanam, he said on Tuesday.</p><p>The board also decided to commence talks for implementing various development projects included in the master plan for the temple so that those could be made ready before the next pilgrimage. Even as there was chaos due to the rush of pilgrims during the initial days of this pilgrimage season, now the crowd could be effectively managed and smooth darshan could be ensured to all.</p>