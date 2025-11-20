<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A police probe is on into a controversial social media post by a nun targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.</p><p>Teena Jose, identified as a nun and lawyer based in Kochi, made the controversial social media post. In a post about Pinarayi Vijayan beginning his campaigning for the local body election, Jose commented in Malayalam: "Someone should throw a bomb and finish off him. If a good person like Rajiv Gandhi could be finished off, this one is also possible."</p><p>The post is widely interpreted as a call for attacking the Chief Minister. Apart from social media attacks against the nun, Kerala general education minister and CPM leader V Sivankutty strongly flayed the comment.</p><p>Subsequently the police launched a probe into the matter.</p><p>The Congregation of Mother of Carmel said in a statement that sister Jose was removed from the congregation in 2009 and hence she is not a nun under the canonical laws now.</p><p>Sister Jose had courted controversies earlier also after raising voice against the patriarchal systems in churches.</p>