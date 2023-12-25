Spurious products pose threat to Kerala's GI tagged Marayoor jaggery

Jaggery being produced at Marayoor and Kanthalloor panchayats, around 50 kilometres from the known tourist spot Munnar, got the GI tag in 2019 considering the peculiarities of the region and sugarcane crops. The price of Marayoor jaggery that was only around Rs 40 per kilogram then has now reached Rs 120.

"GI tagging helped Marayoor jaggery in many ways. The producers are ensuring more hygiene. As the demand went up, the price also increased, " said Marayoor Agriculture Hills Development Society secretary Indrajit.

But the flow of jaggery from other states with 'Marayoor jaggery' label was a cause for concern, he added.

Vijayan P N, a Marayoor jaggery manufacturer at Kanthalloor, also lamented over the threat caused by spurious Marayoor jaggery from other states.

"The fake Marayoor jaggery is being sold at a cheap price. Hence it'll affect sale of genuine Marayoor jaggery," he said.

The producers are demanding the government to enhance vigil at check posts to curb the flow of fake Marayoor jaggery.

Authentic Marayoor jaggery is made from sugarcane grown in Marayoor and adjacent Kanthalloor regions without adding any chemical. It is dark brown in colour and one of the sweetest jaggeries. Marayoor jaggery has also become a tourist attraction and many tourists visit the production units.