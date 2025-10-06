Menu
Street play on stray dog attacks turns real as Kerala artist bitten on stage

Radhakrishnan, in his 50s, completed the remaining 15 minutes of the play before informing the organisers and later going to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 12:25 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 12:25 IST
