Strong protest in Kerala over woman's death in tusker attack

Thiruvananthapuram: An elderly woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Neriamangalam in Idukki-Ernakulam (Kochi) border areas on Monday.

The incident triggered strong protest as it is the fifth death in wild animal attacks in the region since January. Last Monday an autorickshaw diver died in wild elephant attack near Munnar in Idukki.

Agitated local people led by Congress MP Dean Kuriakose and MLAs are staging a protest with body of the deceased insisting that ministers concerned should reach the spot and give firm assurance on measures to address man-animal conflict.

It was by around 7 am on Monday when Kanjiraveli native Indira Ramakrishnan (70), was attacked by a wild elephant while she was working at a farm. Couple of other women had a narrow escape.