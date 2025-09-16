Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Suspended Kerala Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attends assembly

Since Mamkootathil was suspended from the Congress, he was allotted a separate bloc behind the opposition MLAs.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 22:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 22:27 IST
India NewsMLAKerala Congresslegislative assemblysuspended

Follow us on :

Follow Us