The real Kerala story: Rs 34 cr raised through crowdfunding to secure man's release from Saudi jail

The action council launched a mobile app 'SAVE ABDUL RAHIM', for crowdfunding last month. Now it received over Rs. 34 crore, a major chunk of which came in the last one week. Rahim's friends in Saudi also conducted fund raising drives. Migrant workers to businessmen were also among those who made the contributions.

Rahim's mother Fathima told the media that she was eagerly awaiting the return of his son after 18 years.

Kerala public works minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who visited the family said that This is the real Kerala story. Cutting across political and religious affiliations, people contributed for Rahim's release, he told the media.

Rahim, who was working as an autorickshaw driver in Kozhikode, went aboard in 2006 when he was around 20. He was working as a driver for a family. On one ill-fated day in 2006 the differently abled child in the family entered into an altercation with him. In the mele that followed, a breathing aid device attached on the boy's body got detached and he subsequently died.

Though the boy's family initially refused to accept the blood money, they later agreed following strong persuasion.