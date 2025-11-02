Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Three Bengaluru medical students drown in Kannur beach

They drowned while taking bath on the beach in the noon.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 12:41 IST
India NewsDrowningkannur

Follow us on :

Follow Us