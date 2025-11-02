<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Three medical students from Bengaluru drowned at a Payyambalam beach in Kannur in Kerala on Sunday.</p><p>The three were said to be Karnataka natives. They were part of a 11 member group who came on a tour to Kannur on Saturday.</p><p>Police identified the deceased as Afnan Ahammed, 26, from Hassan, Mohammed Rehanuddin, 26, and Moahmmed Afroza, 25, from Hiriyur. Their other details were only being collected, said the police.</p>.Stones thrown at train in Kerala's Kannur, one passenger injured.<p>They drowned while taking bath on the beach in the noon. The fire and rescue service personnel, coastal police and local fishermen fished out the bodies.</p><p>It is believed that Afnan initially went missing on the beach. Rehanuddin and Afroza drowned after they ventured to rescue Afnan. </p><p>The group reached Kannur on Sunday and were staying at a beach resort at Payyambalam. Eight of them went to the beach on Sunday morning to take a bath.</p>