<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday boycotted proceedings of Kerala Assembly after permission was denied for an adjournment motion notice on the alleged martyr fund scam in the CPI(M).</p><p>Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for the adjournment motion notice stating that it was not a matter to be considered for adjournment motion.</p>.UDF sit-in at Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold heist.<p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan objected to it stating that lakhs of rupees collected from people were swindled and those who staged protests against it were manhandled by CPI(M) activists. He also said that the CPI(M) leader who revealed the irregularities was also facing threats.</p><p>As the speaker went ahead with the other proceedings, UDF MLAs entered the well of the house shouting slogans and later boycotted the house.</p><p>The row is over the allegation raised by CPI(M) local leader from party citadel Kannur -- V Kunhikrishnan -- alleging that party's Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan misappropriated around Rs 46 lakh from the fund collected for supporting the family of martyr C V Dhanarajan as well as building and election funds.</p><p>The CPI(M) leadership denied the allegation and expelled Kunhikrishnan from the party accusing him of causing defame to the party.</p><p>Congress and BJP workers, who staged demonstrations against the CPI(M) over the issue at Payyannur, were manhandled by party workers.</p><p>Many CPI(M) supporters had also backed Kunhikrishnan on the issue. He will be soon bringing out a book in which the internal issues in CPI(M) Kannur unit are likely to be revealed. </p><p>Hence, the CPI(M) is quite concerned over it especially since the Assembly elections are approaching in the state.</p>