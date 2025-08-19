Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Unbearable bad smell' halts proceedings at Kerala Chief Justice's court after civets urinate inside room

A senior government pleader who was present in the court said that the civet urine smell issue had been there for the past few days, but since Monday afternoon it had become "unbearable".
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 09:26 IST
India NewsKeralaChief JusticeTrendingcivet cat

Follow us on :

Follow Us