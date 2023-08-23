Uniform Mass code: 2 priests stage protest over transfers in Kerala 

A decision by the Synod of Syro-Malabar Catholic church in Kerala to transfer four priests for not adhering to the directive to implement a uniform Mass code has led to a protest by a few priests.
Two priests staged the protest at the church's headquarters in Kochi on Tuesday after four priests attached to the minor seminary were transferred since they refused to implement the unified Mass code.
The rebel priests also alleged that the church was forcing the priests to sign a declaration that the unified Mass code would be followed during the Holy Mass. The agitating priests were later removed from the church premises by police.
Despite a directive from Papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil to celebrate the mass in a uniform manner last Sunday, many churches refused to obey the instruction.
Over 300 priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church had earlier said that despite the warning issued by the papal delegate over implementing uniform mass code, they could not bring themselves to do it as it went against their conscience.