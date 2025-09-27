Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Villagers protest against proposed brewery unit plant in Kerala hamlet

The protests, joined by the workers of Opposition Congress and BJP, began when the company deputed workers to clean up the project site by cutting down unnecessary trees and removing plants.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 10:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 10:04 IST
India NewsKerala

Follow us on :

Follow Us