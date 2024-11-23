Wayanad bypoll: Thumping victory for Priyanka Gandhi in her electoral debut

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi </a>made a thumping victory with a margin of over four lakh votes in her electoral debut at Wayanad in Kerala.</p><p>Despite a nine percent fall in the voter turnout compared to the last general election, Priyanka's vote share went up to 65 per cent from 60 percent. </p>.Priyanka Gandhi joining forces with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament will give 'sleepless nights' to BJP: Sachin Pilot.<p>Priyanka's victory margin crossed the victory margin of 3.64 lakhs secured by her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the last general election. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow our bypolls coverage here</a> </p><p><br>Though Congress camps were targeting a victory margin of five lakh surpassing Rahul's record margin of 4.3 lakh votes in 2019, fall in voter turnout played the spoil sport.</p><p>The 52-year-old Nehru scion was a huge crowd puller during her extensive campaign in Wayanad constituency which also comprises parts of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. </p>.Kerala bypolls: Priyanka heading towards thumping victory in Wayanad.<p>There was considerable women participation at her campaign meetings and she was widely hailed as 'junior Indira' (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) and future Prime Minister.</p><p>LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri of CPI came second with 2.09 lakh votes which is lower than the 2.83 lakh votes secured by CPI's Annie Raja in the last general election. LDF's vote share also came down by around four percent.</p>.People brought under false pretences for Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow: BJP's Navya Haridas.<p>BJP's Navya Haridas finished third with around 1.09 lakh votes, which is lower than 1.41 lakh votes secured by BJP state president K Surendran in the last general election. </p><p>BJP's vote share also fell down to 11.5 per cent from 13 per cent.</p>