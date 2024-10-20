Wayanad is just 'second seat' for Gandhi family, alleges NDA candidate Navya Haridas

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The NDA candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha polls, Navya Haridas, on Sunday said the Gandhi family is considering the hill constituency as a mere "choice" or "second" seat" and people of the segment have realised this now.</p>.<p>A two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, Haridas said what the voters of Wayanad want is a leader who stands up for them and resolves their problems.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters in Kozhikode, the young leader said, as far as India is concerned, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a new face, but for Wayanad, she is a newcomer.</p>.Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll on October 23.<p>"Priyanka is coming as a representative of the Gandhi family who had failed to raise the issues of Wayanad in the Parliament," she alleged.</p>.<p>A techie-turned politician, Haridas, further criticised the Congress party for giving seats to Gandhi family members.</p>.<p>She said people of Wayanad had given a mandate to Rahul Gandhi with the belief that he would be with them for the next five years. But when he got a chance to keep Raebareli, the Gandhi scion had abandoned the Wayanad constituency.</p>.<p>So, people of Wayanad have now realised that the constituency is considered just as a "second seat" or "choice" (by the Gandhi family), she alleged.</p>.<p>Noting that her candidature was quite a surprise, Haridas expressed confidence that the party's vote share would be increased in Wayanad during the November 13 polls.</p>.<p>As the BJP released its candidate list for the upcoming by-elections in various states on Saturday, Haridas, a young woman leader in the saffron party, was named as the party's nominee for this crucial seat.</p>.<p>Haridas serves as the parliamentary party leader for the BJP in the Corporation.</p>.<p>She is also the state general secretary of the Mahila Morcha, according to party sources.</p>.<p>The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate it. </p>