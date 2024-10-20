Home
Wayanad is just 'second seat' for Gandhi family, alleges NDA candidate Navya Haridas

A two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, Haridas said what the voters of Wayanad want is a leader who stands up for them and resolves their problems.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 08:25 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 08:25 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaWayanadBypoll

