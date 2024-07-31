Wayanad landslide: "It was like a plane passing by," says eyewitness

Thiruvananthapuram: "Thundering sounds from the mountains followed by huge rocks and water gushing down with heavy noise, almost resembling an aero plane bulldozing the region." This was how local panchayat ward member of Chooralmala Noorudeen C K recollects the landslied that ravaged Wayanad's Meppadi on Tuesday wee hours.
Being a survivor of the 2019 Puthumala landslide in the region, Noorudeen is more concerned over rough weather conditions these days. Hence he has been advising people since last night to remain alert or shift to safe places.
"I lost many close relatives and my house in the 2019 Puthumala landslide. Hence landslides continue to be a nightmare for me. For that reason I was present near Chooralmala on Monday night as the weather conditions were not good and advised many people to consider moving to safer locations to avoid a risk of landslide," he told DH.
'It was indeed a shocking experience. Thundering sounds were heard from the mountains at least thrice from around 12.30 am onwards. Water level in the river also started rising. People started moving out of their homes frantically. Many took shelter at nearby resorts away from the river banks. Many of us were trying to help move away as early as possible. Suddenly the huge rocks came down from the mountains at a high speed and with a heavy noise, as if an aeroplane was passing by, bulldozing the buildings. The fear still echoes in me as I recollects that," said Noorudeen who has been since then involved in the rescue and relief work.
He fears that the death toll could considerably go up as many people in his ward were yet to be traced.
Published 31 July 2024, 01:10 IST