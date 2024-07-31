Wayanad landslide: "It was like a plane passing by," says eyewitness

Thiruvananthapuram: "Thundering sounds from the mountains followed by huge rocks and water gushing down with heavy noise, almost resembling an aero plane bulldozing the region." This was how local panchayat ward member of Chooralmala Noorudeen C K recollects the landslied that ravaged Wayanad's Meppadi on Tuesday wee hours.

Being a survivor of the 2019 Puthumala landslide in the region, Noorudeen is more concerned over rough weather conditions these days. Hence he has been advising people since last night to remain alert or shift to safe places.

"I lost many close relatives and my house in the 2019 Puthumala landslide. Hence landslides continue to be a nightmare for me. For that reason I was present near Chooralmala on Monday night as the weather conditions were not good and advised many people to consider moving to safer locations to avoid a risk of landslide," he told DH.