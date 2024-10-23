Wayanad Lok Sabha Bypolls 2024 | Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination today; hold roadshow

<p>Wayanad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> will mark her electoral debut by filing her nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanad">Wayanad</a>.</p>.<p>Priyanka arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother, Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.</p>.<p>Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, reached the district subsequently. They will be accompanying Priyanka when she files her nomination papers before the District Collector.</p>.<p>Besides them, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and senior AICC leaders will also be present as a show of support to Priyanka.</p>.Assam bypolls: Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha files nomination for Dholai.<p>Priyanka, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi, will hold a roadshow at 11 AM in Kalpetta here before filing her nomination.</p>.<p>At 11.45 AM, after the roadshow, there will be a public address by her and thereafter, she will file her nomination, according to her itinerary.</p>.<p>She is pitted against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.</p>.<p>The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad. </p>