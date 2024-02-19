Woman set ablaze by husband dies in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 32-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly set her on fire after dousing petrol at Alappuzha in Kerala on Monday.



Aarathi, a native of Pattanakad died and her husband Shyam was under treatment with burns.



Police sources said that family issues led to the incident. The couple were estranged for some time and their two children were living with Aarathi.



While Arathi was going for her job in her two-wheeler, Shyam stopped her on the way. He doused her with petrol that he was carrying and set her on fire. Aarathi rushed to a nearby home and local people doused the fire. Both were rushed to hospital. Arathai, who suffered 90 percent burns, succumbed to the injuries by evening.