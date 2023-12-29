Kharge asks states to gear up for upcoming Lok Saba elections

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday told newly-appointed General Secretaries and state in-charges to start preparing for Lok Sabha elections by setting the stage for candidate selection and energising booth level committees.

Kharge’s missive to the office bearers came at a meeting he along with former president Rahul Gandhi had with them in Nagpur after the Foundation Day rally. The meeting reviewed the political situation in states, sources said.

The Congress president told the leaders that the Screening Committee for recommending candidates for the Lok Sabha elections will be set up within a week.

Another direction to the leaders at the meeting, which was also attended by Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications) and Treasurer Ajay Maken, was about booth level committees.