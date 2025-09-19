<p>New Delhi: Lashing out at Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi for his “vote chori” allegations against the Election Commission, union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Leader of Opposition is trying to hide from his own failures. </p><p>Speaking at an event for FICCI FLO, Rijiju said that Gandhi was blaming the EC to divert from the Congress’s electoral losses. </p>.Rahul Gandhi systematically, deliberately trying to weaken democracy: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.<p>“After losing elections, if Rahul Gandhi keeps blaming the system to hide his weaknesses, no one can accept it. The country has changed and, under PM Modi's leadership, India has progressed,” he said, adding that PM Modi’s acceptability is high.</p><p>“Instead of introspection, he has started blaming institutions. Is that the right way,” he added. </p><p>“Just to cover up his failures in elections, Rahul Gandhi can't target any other institution or shift the focus elsewhere.”</p>.'Picture baaki hai' for Rahul Gandhi's vote chori 'hydrogen bomb'? Congress leader says will only speak with 100% proof.<p>In a press conference on Thursday, Rahul had pointed at more discrepancies at the electoral rolls with some data. </p><p>Rijiju further alleged that Rahul echoed Pakistan’s sentiments. “Whatever narratives Pakistan creates, the same narratives are propagated by Rahul Gandhi and his company here in India. For many years now, what Rahul Gandhi and his group say is found to be used by anti-India groups and elements in Pakistan,” Rijiju said. </p>