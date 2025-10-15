Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

6 detained leaders released on bail in Leh; prohibitory orders withdrawn

More than 70 people were taken into custody by police and half of them have already been released on bail over the past week.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 16:57 IST
protestLadakhLehbail

Follow us on :

Follow Us