Two Indian sky-cameras at Ladakh capture aurora caused by most powerful solar storm in two decades

New Delhi: In a rare occurrence, two Indian astronomical cameras at Ladakh have captured the aurora caused by the most powerful solar storm that hit the earth in the last two decades, astronomers said on Saturday.

An all sky camera at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics’s high altitude observatory at Hanle and a similar camera at Merak, on the banks of Pangong Tso, which is the proposed site of the National Large Solar Telescope, picked up the celestial spectacle in the intervening night of May 10-11.

“The red auroral light was captured by our Hanle camera towards the northern horizon from half past midnight till about morning twilight, and peaked around 2 AM”, said Dorje Angchuk, the engineer-in-charge of the Hanle observatory.

The most intense solar storm in 21 years struck the earth on Friday, raising the possibility of disrupting communication networks and power grids across the world. Indian scientists now predict that Saturday night may witness an even more powerful solar storm.

Aurorae or the bright spectacle of cosmic colours occur due to an interaction between the Earth’s magnetosphere and the incoming solar wind that carries charged particles and magnetic fields. They are more intense when solar storms hit the Earth.