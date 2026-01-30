Menu
Landmark Supreme Court ruling: Free sanitary napkins and separate toilets mandatory in schools

A bench told states and Union Territories, irrespective of whether the schools are state-run or controlled, they will have to provide disabled-friendly toilets.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 14:18 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtsanitary napkinswomen welfare

