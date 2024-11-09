Home
Let Congress find out which poorams Donald Trump disrupted to win: Suresh Gopi

Gopi, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said "let the Congress go and find out which poorams he disrupted to win there".
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 12:59 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 12:59 IST
