Litigants can't be permitted to throw entire blame on advocate for delay: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan rejected a plea by Rajneesh Kumar and others against the Himachal Pradesh High Court's order of 2019.
Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 13:34 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 13:34 IST
